Max Verstappen beats teammate Sergio Perez to win Austrian GP sprint race

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points. It was Verstappen’s fifth straight win when including the past four Grand Prix races. Verstappen starts the full race from pole position on Sunday, when he will aim for a 42nd career GP win. Verstappen collected eight points in the sprint and Perez got seven for finishing second. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. collected six points for clinching third place in the 24-lap sprint. The top eight all scored points. Verstappen was typically dominant earlier when he qualified in first place ahead of Perez.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.