Max Scherzer throws 4 scoreless innings in long-delayed 2nd rehab start for Rangers’ Triple-A team

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer struck out five while retiring 12 of the 14 batters he faced in his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock since offseason surgery for a herniated disk in his lower back. Scherzer threw four scoreless innings Sunday against Oklahoma City, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 39-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 37 of 53 pitches for strikes. He allowed a single and walked one. Scherzer had back surgery in mid-December. He made his first rehab start with a 52-pitch outing April 24, but the second start was delayed because of right thumb soreness.

