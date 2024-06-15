Max Scherzer throws 4 2/3 innings in rehab start and rejoining Rangers could be next step

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Scherzer threw 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock in what could be the final step before rejoining the Texas Rangers rotation. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said before the Rangers game in Seattle that if all went well in the outing the next stop for Scherzer likely would be back in the Rangers’ rotation. Scherzer allowed four hits, three runs and struck out eight against Tacoma, the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners. Scherzer made his second rehab start for Round Rock last Sunday and retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced. Scherzer threw 53 pitches and allowed one hit and walked one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.