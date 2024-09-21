Max Scherzer scratched from start for Rangers and put on IL with hamstring strain to end season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start for the Texas Rangers and then put on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move ends his season. Dane Dunning replaced Scherzer as the starter for the middle game of a series against the AL wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners. The 40-year-old Scherzer has made only one start for the Rangers since July 30. He came off the injured list last Saturday after being out missing 40 games with right shoulder fatigue and a nerve issue in his arm. Scherzer is in the final season of his contract.

