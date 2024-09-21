Max Scherzer scratched from his scheduled start for Rangers on Saturday night

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has been scratched from his scheduled start for the Texas Rangers. It wasn’t immediately clear why Scherzer was being replaced as the starter for Saturday night’s game by Dane Dunning. It is middle game of a series against the AL wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners. The 40-year-old Scherzer has made only one start for the Rangers since July 30. He came off the injured list last Saturday after being out missing 40 games with right shoulder fatigue and an arm nerve issue in his arm. Scherzer is in the final season of his contract.

