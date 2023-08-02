Max Scherzer says the Mets told him 2024 would be a transition year, with eyes on ‘25

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer never anticipated being traded by the New York Mets. He says the sentiment in their clubhouse was that an underachieving team that had expected to contend for a World Series title this year would reload for 2024. Scherzer says he instead found out the Mets were shifting their focus to 2025 and beyond. The pitcher says owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler told him 2024 would be a transition year. In a stunning selloff, New York traded Scherzer and fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the AL West over the past few days. Scherzer was sent to the Texas Rangers, and Verlander was shipped back to the Houston Astros just before Tuesday’s deadline.

