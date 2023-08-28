Max Scherzer returns to Citi Field with Mets in last place

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer has returned to Citi Field with the Texas Rangers, and he’s still mystified as to how the New York Mets’ season, which began with championship hopes for a team with the largest payroll in major league history, unspooled to the point that he was part of a trade-deadline selloff. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who made his fifth start for Texas on Saturday, will not pitch this week against the Mets, who entered Monday last in the NL East and nine games out of a playoff spot. Scherzer was traded to the Rangers for Double-A prospect Luisangel Acuña on July 30, fewer than 48 hours after winning his final start for New York.

