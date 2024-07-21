Max Scherzer pitches only 2 innings for Rangers in his 1st start out of the All-Star break

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched only two innings for the Texas Rangers in his first start out of the All-Star break. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed four runs as eight of the 14 Baltimore batters he faced Saturday night reached base. It was only his sixth start since offseason back surgery, and it came a week before his 40th birthday. José Ureña replaced Scherzer on the mound to start the third inning with the Rangers down 4-0. After surgery last December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, Scherzer dealt with a nerve issue during his rehab that was diagnosed after he experienced right thumb soreness.

