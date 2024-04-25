Max Scherzer gives up 3 runs in rehab start, his 1st game action since offseason back injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball team's AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Oct. 23, 2023, in Houston. Scherzer says he has turned a corner in rehabilitation from back surgery and appears to be ahead of schedule on his return to the Rangers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming off a 40-pitch bullpen session and is planning to throw live batting practice next week. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up three runs and five hits pitching into the third inning of a rehab start for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team. It was the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s first game action since back surgery in mid-December. Scherzer struck out four without a walk while throwing 32 of his 52 pitches for strikes Wednesday night for Round Rock. Jason Martin and Cole Tucker hit solo homers for Salt Lake, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

