Max Scherzer gives up 3 runs in rehab start, his 1st game action since offseason back injury

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up three runs and five hits pitching into the third inning of a rehab start for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team. It was the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s first game action since back surgery in mid-December. Scherzer struck out four without a walk while throwing 32 of his 52 pitches for strikes Wednesday night for Round Rock. Jason Martin and Cole Tucker hit solo homers for Salt Lake, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.