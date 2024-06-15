Max Scherzer could be back in Rangers rotation if rehab start goes well

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Scherzer could rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation if all goes well with his final rehab start in the minors, manager Bruce Bochy says. Scherzer was scheduled to start for Triple-A Round Rock. Bochy said that Scherzer will be limited to about 75 pitches, but the hope is it’ll be his last stint in the minors. Scherzer made his second rehab start for Round Rock last Sunday and retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced. Scherzer threw 53 pitches and allowed one hit and walked one. Scherzer’s first rehab start was 52 pitches for Round Rock on April 24, but the second start was pushed back because of right thumb soreness that team doctors later identified as a nerve issue that extended to his right triceps.

