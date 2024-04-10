Max Scherzer appears ahead of schedule in return to Rangers from back surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer says he has turned a corner in rehabilitation from back surgery and appears to be ahead of schedule on his return to the Texas Rangers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming off a 40-pitch bullpen session and planning to throw live batting practice next week. Scherzer has been expected to return sometime during the summer. So has the other three-time Cy Young winner for Texas, Jacob deGrom. Scherzer says he never experienced lingering nerve pain that he was told was fairly common with his procedure.

