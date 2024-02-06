Max Purcell beats Mitchell Krueger in deciding-set tiebreaker at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Max Purcell won a tiebreaker in the deciding set after letting two match points get away, beating Mitchell Krueger 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round of the Dallas Open. The sixth-seeded Australian won six consecutive points in the tiebreaker after falling behind 1-0. Purcell closed out the match with a winner on a forehand after struggling with that stroke throughout the match. Taro Daniel of Japan won the other opening-round match, 4-6, 6-4, 5-0, over Constant Lestienne when the Frenchman retired with an arm injury.

