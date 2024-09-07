Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson of Australia win the US Open men’s doubles title

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have won the U.S. Open men’s doubles championship, bouncing back from heartbreak at Wimbledon to win their first Grand Slam title together. The No. 7-seeded Australians beat the 10th-seeded German team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Saturday to open play at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the women’s singles final was to follow. Purcell and Thompson held three match points in July at the All England Club, but Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten rallied to edge them 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9).

