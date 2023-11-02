Max Muncy and LA Dodgers agree to $24 million, 2-year contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Third baseman Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract that prevented him from becoming a free agent. Muncy gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next year and $12 million in 2025. The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2026 with no buyout. The 33-year-old had a $13 million one-year deal this season and hit ,212 with a career-high 105 RBIs to go with 36 home runs, tying his career high.

