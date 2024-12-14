Max Lee of Taiwan earns a spot in LIV Golf by winning promotions event

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lee Chieh-po of Taiwan is headed to the lucrative LIV Golf League. The 30-year-old known as “Max” shot a 64 in the morning and followed with a 68 in the afternoon. That gave him a two-shot victory at the LIV Golf Promotions. Only the winner was assured a spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025. Lee has been playing exclusively in Asia for about the last decade. He won for the first time this year in the International Series Thailand. Branden Grace and Taichi Kho finished second. The top 10 players all get exemptions to International Series events.

