Max Johnson throws 2 TD passes for Texas A&M in 34-22 win as Arkansas held to 174 total yards

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Johnson threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and had three second-half turnovers in his first start for Texas A&M this season as the Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22. Ainias Smith returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Chris Russell took an intercepted tipped pass 16 yards into the end zone for another score for the 4-1 Aggies. Arkansas was held without an offensive touchdown until KJ Jefferson’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong with 3:53 left. That play was set up by Johnson’s second lost fumble. Johnson also had an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

