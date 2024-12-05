Max Homa takes a 1-shot lead as he begins defense of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Defending champion Max Homa has birdied his last two holes to shoot a 6-under 66 and take a one-shot lead over South African Ockie Strydom in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Homa started his round with three straight birdies and had two more on the front nine. He dropped two shots with bogeys on the back nine. Strydom’s opening round of 67 included four birdies, an eagle and a bogey. Homa failed to qualify to for the Tour Championship in August and had made just two tour-level starts since then. He became the fifth American to lift the trophy in South Africa last year.

