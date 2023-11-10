Max Homa shares lead of Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa after Round 2

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa maintained a share of the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge by shooting a 4-under 68 in the second round on Friday, with Matthieu Pavon joining him atop the leaderboard. The eighth-ranked Homa followed up his 66 on Thursday with another bogey-free round at the Gary Player Country Club. Dan Bradbury shot a 69 to fall one shot off the pace, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen both two strokes back.

