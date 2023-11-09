Max Homa says it’s ‘mildly shocking’ to share first-round lead at Nedbank after long break from golf

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa felt anxious about the state of his game heading into the Nedbank Golf Challenge after his longest break from golf and then time spent on safari in South Africa. The American player needn’t have worried. Homa holed a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to shoot 6-under 66 and join Nicolai Hojgaard, Dan Bradbury and Vincent Norrman in a share of the first-round lead in Sun City in the next-to-last event of the European tour season. The American was bogey-free around the Gary Player Golf and Country Club and said it was “mildly shocking” that he played so well.

