Max Homa makes a big putt and finally has something good happen

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Max Homa hasn’t shown this much emotion on the golf course since the Ryder Cup. The occasion was making the cut with a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Homa hasn’t been playing very well of late and said just making the cut in that fashion made him feel as though something good finally happened. Nine of the top 20 players in the world missed the cut at Royal Troon. Joaquin Niemann looked like he might be one of them. He made an 8 on the par-3 eighth. But he rallied for a 71 and was seven back.

