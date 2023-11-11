Max Homa leads Nedbank Golf Challenge by 1 shot over Pavon entering final round

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after the American shot a 3-under 69. Homa has six titles on the PGA Tour but has yet to get a win abroad. He is now in position to do that on Sunday. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon entered Saturday sharing the lead with Homa. He slid one shot back after his 70. Danish pair Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen are both two shots behind. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is six shots adrift in a share of eighth.

