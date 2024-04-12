Max Homa is among a group of Masters contenders who are vying for their first major title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa figures if he can conquer the mental task of playing well in a group with Tiger Woods for 36 holes at the Masters, he can accomplish pretty much anything in golf. That includes winning his first major championship. Homa was at 6 under midway through the tournament and in contention heading into Saturday’s third round at Augusta National. Homa has six wins on the PGA Tour and another on the European tour, but he hasn’t done much in majors, with his best finish a tie for 10th in last year’s British Open. He was one of several players in contention who were seeking their first major.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.