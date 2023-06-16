Max Homa happy with start in his hometown US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Homa’s biggest fear is getting too far behind after one day at a major. He has a lot of pressure on him this week, having grown up around Los Angeles with plenty of family friends in the gallery. He opened with a 68 at Los Angeles Country Club for his best U.S. Open round. And he was pleased with the result, even though it left him six shots behind the early leaders. Homa believes the cliche that you can’t win a major on Thursday, but you can lose it. Scottie Scheffler almost lost it. He was frustrated by his slow start but turned things around to shoot 67.

