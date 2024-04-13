Max Fried has strong outing against Marlins after uncharacteristically poor start to season

MIAMI (AP) — Max Fried’s start to the season has been frustrating. The Atlanta Braves left-hander didn’t make it out of the first inning of his season debut against Philadelphia after giving up three runs and three walks. In his second start, Fried needed 37 pitches to get out of a six-run first. Fried bounced back strongly Friday night, tossing six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts in an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The 30-year-old left hander said he felt more like himself in the outing. He limited the Marlins to just four hits on 84 pitches.

