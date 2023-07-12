Max Clark and Ava Brown are honored as the best high school players of the year

By The Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogumwike, second from right, pour confetti over baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. At right is broadcaster Taylor Rooks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball player Max Clark of Franklin, Indiana, and softball player Ava Brown of Montgomery, Texas, have been honored as the best male and female players of the year. Clark, a center fielder, was drafted third overall by the Detroit Tigers last week, although he has signed a national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt this fall. Brown went 81-0 in her high school career and has committed to play at the University of Florida this fall. They were honored at the annual award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

