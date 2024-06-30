Max Christie is getting a 4-year, $32 million deal to return to the Lakers, an AP source says

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Dec. 13, 2023. Promising wing Christie is returning to the Lakers with a four-year, $32 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday, June 30, 2024, because the team have not announced the deal for their former second-round draft pick. ESPN first reported the deal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Promising wing Max Christie is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a four-year, $32 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Lakers haven’t announced the deal for their former second-round draft pick. The 21-year-old Christie has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists while playing inconsistently during his first two NBA seasons, but the Lakers clearly believe in his potential.

