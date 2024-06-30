Max Christie is getting a 4-year, $32 million deal to return to the Lakers, an AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Promising wing Max Christie is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a four-year, $32 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Lakers haven’t announced the deal for their former second-round draft pick. The 21-year-old Christie has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists while playing inconsistently during his first two NBA seasons, but the Lakers clearly believe in his potential.

