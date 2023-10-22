Max Brosmer accounts for 5 TDs to help New Hampshire beat Stony Brook 45-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Brosmer threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help New Hampshire beat Stony Brook 45-14. Nick Mazzie kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-7 going into the second and Brosmer threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Colby Ramshaw and 23 yards to Dylan Laube that gave New Hampshire a 17-point lead with 8:48 left before halftime. Casey Case completed 18 of 29 passes for 255 yards and Anthony Johnson had nine receptions for 101 yards for the Seawolves. Jayce Freeman, who scored on a 98-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter, finished with 115 yards receiving. Stony Brook has lost nine games in a row, dating to last season.

