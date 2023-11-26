Max Abmas scores season-high 23 points as No. 15 Texas beats Wyoming 86-63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead No. 15 Texas to an 86-63 win over Wyoming on Sunday. Abmas, a former star at Oral Roberts, shot 8 for 14 from the field, 3 for 6 from long distance and hit all four of his free throws. Kadin Shedrick added 17 points, two blocks and two steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell scored 12 apiece and Mitchell had nine rebounds. Brendan Wenzel, Sam Griffin, who averages 20.4 points, and Cam Manuawu each scored 12 points to lead Wyoming (4-2). Manyawu had 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.