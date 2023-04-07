Mavs to sit Irving, 4 others in game with draft implications

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas is sitting Kyrie Irving and four other regulars against Chicago in a game with draft implications and with the Mavericks facing postseason elimination if they lose. Irving is out Friday night against Chicago to recover from a right foot injury. The others resting are Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood. The Mavericks and Bulls are tied for the 10th-worst record in the NBA. Dallas gets to keep its first-round pick if it’s in the top 10. If it’s 11th or lower, it goes to the New York Knicks as part of the 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.