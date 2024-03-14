Mavs star Luka Doncic won’t play against Thunder a night after leaving game with hamstring soreness

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) as Andrew Wiggins (22) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic won’t play in Oklahoma City a night after leaving a win over Golden State with hamstring soreness. Doncic’s seven-game streak of triple-doubles ended with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Warriors. The NBA scoring leader exited midway through the fourth quarter with the left hamstring issue. The absence of Doncic on Thursday night will end a 17-game run with co-star Kyrie Irving. It’s by far the longest since the Mavs acquired Irving in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn in February 2023.

