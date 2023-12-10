Mavs star Kyrie Irving will miss game in Memphis with right heel injury

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gestures to teammates during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Howard Lao]

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss a game in Memphis after returning to Dallas to have a right heel injury evaluated. Irving bruised the heel in the second quarter of Dallas’ 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies on Monday night before finishing a back-to-back at home on Tuesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has been dealing with a left foot injury that contributed to him missing four games. Two of those were the second night of back-to-backs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.