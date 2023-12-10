Mavs star Kyrie Irving will miss game in Memphis with right heel injury

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss a game in Memphis after returning to Dallas to have a right heel injury evaluated. Irving bruised the heel in the second quarter of Dallas’ 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies on Monday night before finishing a back-to-back at home on Tuesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has been dealing with a left foot injury that contributed to him missing four games. Two of those were the second night of back-to-backs.

