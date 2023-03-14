Mavs star Doncic out again with thigh injury at lowly Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas star Luka Doncic will miss a third consecutive game with a left thigh strain when the Mavericks visit San Antonio on Wednesday night. The four-time All-Star had an MRI on the thigh after leaving a 113-106 loss to New Orleans last week. The MRI was clear, giving Dallas hope Doncic wouldn’t be sidelined long-term. Doncic and fellow All-Star starter Kyrie Irving missed both games of a home-and-home against Memphis. The Mavericks lost both. Irving is questionable against the Spurs with right foot soreness, as is Christian Wood with the same injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.