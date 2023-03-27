Mavs star Doncic avoids suspension after 16th tech rescinded

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has avoided a one-game suspension for now after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul. The league’s decision cleared Doncic to play at Indiana on Monday as the fading Mavericks try to stay in the Western Conference playoff race. The Mavs entered the game one spot out of the West play-in tournament. Dallas is on a four-game losing streak. It included consecutive losses to lowly Charlotte. Doncic got the technical that was rescinded in the second of those losses Sunday.

