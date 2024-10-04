Mavs guard Dante Exum injures wrist, and there’s no timetable for a return

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum injured his right wrist during training camp in Las Vegas, and the team gave no timetable for a return. The injury to Exum comes after star guard Luka Doncic sustained a calf injury during a workout before the Mavericks left for Las Vegas. The team says updates on Exum would be “provided as appropriate.” Fellow star Kyrie Irving broke a thumb during a workout not long after the Mavericks lost to Boston in five games in the NBA Finals in June. Irving said when camp opened that he was progressing well.

