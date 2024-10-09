Mavs guard Dante Exum has wrist surgery as team offers no timeline for return

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum has had surgery on his injured right wrist, and the team isn’t saying how long he will be sidelined. The injury to Exum came during training camp in Las Vegas. Star guard Luka Doncic injured his calf in a workout before the team left for Nevada. Exum is entering his second season with the Mavericks. His absence will hurt the team’s depth at guard. Dallas added Klay Thompson to the backcourt in the offseason. The Mavs open the season Oct. 24 at home against San Antonio.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.