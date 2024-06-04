Mavs extend GM Nico Harrison’s contract soon after doing the same with coach Jason Kidd

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed general manager Nico Harrison to a multi-year contract extension with the club headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. The Mavs have reached at least the Western Conference finals twice in Harrison’s three seasons. They open the NBA Finals at Boston on Thursday night. Dallas extended Harrison’s contract just less than a month after doing the same with coach Jason Kidd. They were hired simultaneously in 2021 after Donnie Nelson was fired as general manager and Rick Carlisle resigned as coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.