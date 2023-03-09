Mavs’ Doncic confounded by thigh injury after early exit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic says he’s unsure how he injured his left thigh or how serious it might be. Doncic had to leave the Mavericks’ 113-106 loss in New Orleans during the third quarter because of pain that he says was affecting his ability to run and jump. He came into the game averaging a team-leading 33.3 points and left after scoring 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Doncic says he hopes an MRI that he could undergo as early as Thursday will show that the injury is not serious and that he can recover quickly with ice and physical therapy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.