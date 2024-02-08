Mavs bolster frontcourt in trades for Hornets’ Washington, Wizards’ Gafford, AP source says
The Dallas Mavericks made two moves to bolster their frontcourt just as star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy and playing together again in a push for the playoffs. A person with knowledge of the deals says the Mavericks agreed on trades with Charlotte and Washington a couple of hours before the deadline. Dallas gets power forward P.J. Washington from the Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The Mavericks acquired center Daniel Gafford from the Wizards for center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation. Dallas gets two second-round picks in the Charlotte trade.
