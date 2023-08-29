Mavericks waive JaVale McGee a year after signing him to be their starting center

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start. McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way. The Mavericks missed the postseason a year after reaching the Western Conference finals. McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old is a three-time NBA champion.

