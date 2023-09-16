Mavericks re-sign Markieff Morris, who was the other piece in Kyrie Irving trade

DALLAS (AP) — Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Mavericks after coming to Dallas as the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn. The return of Morris comes about two months after Irving agreed to stay with Dallas on a $120 million, three-year contract. Morris played sparingly after the trade. He averaged 4.5 points in almost nine minutes per game with Dallas. The 34-year-old forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 seasons with eight teams.

