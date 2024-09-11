Mavericks re-sign Markieff Morris in nod to 13-year vet’s leadership role

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks are bringing back forward Markieff Morris. The 13-year veteran has played sparingly since joining Dallas but brings leadership that is valued by the defending Western Conference champions. Morris played 26 regular-season games in 2023-24 before the Mavericks made a run to the NBA Finals. Dallas lost to Boston in five games. Morris joined Dallas in the blockbuster deal that brought star guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks before the trade deadline in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.