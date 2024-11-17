Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sidelined with bruised right knee and will miss game versus Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a bruised right knee. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd would not say how long Doncic would be out. Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He played a season-low 28 minutes on Saturday night in a win over San Antonio and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dallas has struggled to a 6-7 start after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

