Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sidelined with bruised right knee and will miss game versus Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a bruised right knee. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd would not say how long Doncic would be out. Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He played a season-low 28 minutes on Saturday night in a win over San Antonio and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dallas has struggled to a 6-7 start after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

