Mavericks, guard Jaden Hardy agree to $18 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy have agreed on an $18 million, three-year contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The deal secures one of the backups in the star-studded backcourt led by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. The Mavs were already counting on Hardy for depth before Dante Exum sustained a wrist injury that required surgery and will sideline him indefinitely. The defending Western Conference champs open the season Thursday night at home against San Antonio.

