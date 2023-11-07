Mavericks coming through in the clutch behind the combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

DENVER (AP) — While it’s a small sample size, the Dallas Mavericks look to be taking shape in the first full season of the on-court collaboration between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks struggled last season at clutch time after the arrival of Irving in a trade with Brooklyn. Dallas ended up missing the postseason. This year, the Mavericks are a league-leading 6-0 in clutch situations, which is defined as a scoring margin within five points and five or fewer minutes left in a game. Doncic, who’s averaging nearly a triple-double, has been at his best in crunch time this season.

