Mavericks acquire Washington from Hornets for Williams and Curry, AP source says

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring power forward P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The trade was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the deal that also includes the Mavericks getting two second-round draft picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by either team. Washington was the 12th overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2019 draft. He has played all five of his NBA seasons with the Hornets, averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds in 304 games.

