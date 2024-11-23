Maverick McNealy and Vince Whaley share the lead in an RSM Classic that is wide open

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Maverick McNealy and Vince Whaley are tied for the lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic. Both are looking for their first PGA Tour victory. That comes with a spot in the Masters. It also would mean a two-year exemption for Whaley. That’s important because he locked up his PGA Tour card for 2025 only last week. Whaley shot a 63 and McNealy had a 66. They have a two-shot lead over a group that includes Mackenzie Hughes and Daniel Berger. Berger needed a good week to move into the top 125 and keep a full card.

