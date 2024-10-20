Maverick McIvor throws for 340 yards, 3 TDs and Abilene Christian thwarts Eastern Kentucky 34-20

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, leading Abilene Christian to a 34-20 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Blayne Taylor was McIvor’s top target with 154 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Sam Hicks rushed for 146 yards with a touchdown. The Wildcats led 14-7 at halftime, then McIvor and Taylor connected for touchdowns of 45 and 11 yards in the third quarter, giving them a 28-20 lead. Ritse Vaes added two field goals for the only scoring of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outgained the Colonels 552-357 in total yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.