Maverick McIvor, Nehemiah Martinez lead Abilene Christian over Central Arkansas 41-34

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor passed for 350 yards and five touchdowns — three of them to Nehemiah Martinez — and Abilene Christian defeated Central Arkansas 41-34 in a battle between ranked FCS teams from the United Athletic Conference. McIvor staked Abilene Christian (4-2, 3-0), ranked 17th in the latest coaches poll, to a 7-0 lead on its first play from scrimmage with a 70-yard scoring strike to Martinez. ShunDerrick Powell scored on a 62-yard run two plays later to pull seventh-ranked Central Arkansas (4-2, 1-1) even. McIvor added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor for a 14-7 lead after one quarter. He connected with Hut Graham for a 9-yard score and Martinez for a 26-yarder to help the Wildcats take a 31-17 advantage into halftime.

