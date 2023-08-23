Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff

GENEVA (AP) — Mauro Icardi’s clever strike then an unselfish assist on a stoppage-time winner has lifted Galatasaray to a 3-2 victory at Molde in the first leg of a Champions League qualifying playoff. The Argentina forward has the Turkish champion close to a return to the lucrative group stage for the first time in four years. Icardi’s standout moment was a deft volley to score in the 29th minute. That gave the visitors a 2-1 lead. Molde was beaten in the final seconds when Icardi set up Fredrik Midtsjø to score into an empty net. The return game is Tuesday in Istanbul.

