Maurizio Sarri reportedly quits as Lazio coach after series of disappointing results

ROME (AP) — Maurizio Sarri has reportedly resigned as Lazio coach following a disappointing defeat at home to lowly Udinese. Sarri has been in charge of Lazio for three years and has a contract until the end of next season but Italian media outlets such as Gazzetta dello Sport and La Presse are reporting that the 65-year-old has handed in his notice after five losses in his past six matches. Lazio president Claudio Lotito was set to meet with Sarri at the team’s training center later Tuesday. The club did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. Sarri steered Lazio to second place in the Italian league last year but the capital club has disappointed this campaign. It is 11 points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

